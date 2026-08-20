Sri Lanka Braces for Devastating El Niño Impact With Heavy Rains and Severe Drought Expected

Island Nation on Alert as Historic El Niño Threatens Extreme Weather Disruption

Sri Lanka is preparing for what experts are describing as one of the most severe El Niño weather events on record, with forecasters warning the island nation could experience a dangerous combination of intense rainfall and prolonged drought conditions in the months ahead.

A Double Threat: Flooding and Dry Spells Together

The anticipated weather phenomenon is expected to bring an unusual and challenging dual impact to Sri Lanka. Certain regions of the country are likely to face destructive heavy rains and flooding, while other areas could simultaneously suffer from severe drought, placing immense pressure on agriculture, water resources, and vulnerable communities across the island.

Meteorologists have flagged this particular El Niño cycle as potentially the worst in living memory, raising serious concerns among government authorities, disaster management officials, and farming communities who depend heavily on predictable seasonal patterns.

What El Niño Means for Sri Lanka

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern involving the warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. Its effects ripple across the globe, disrupting normal rainfall and temperature patterns. For Sri Lanka, which already navigates two distinct monsoon seasons annually, an intensified El Niño event can throw the country's delicate weather balance into turmoil.

Increased risk of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable districts

Prolonged dry spells threatening paddy cultivation and reservoir levels

Potential disruption to the island's hydropower generation capacity

Greater strain on disaster relief and emergency response systems

Agriculture and Food Security Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's agricultural sector, still recovering from the economic crisis of recent years, faces fresh uncertainty. Farmers across the dry zone and wet zone provinces may find their crop cycles severely disrupted, with both excessive rainfall causing crop damage and insufficient water supply threatening harvests during drier periods.

Food security analysts have urged authorities to take proactive measures, including early stockpiling of essential food commodities and strengthening early warning systems to protect farming livelihoods.

Calls for Preparedness and Immediate Action

Disaster management officials and climate experts are calling on the government to accelerate preparedness measures ahead of the expected impact. Communities living in flood-prone and drought-susceptible areas are being urged to remain vigilant and follow guidance issued by the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre.

Authorities have stressed that early preparation and community awareness will be critical in minimising the human and economic toll of what could be an unprecedented weather emergency for the island.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path toward economic recovery, the looming threat of an extreme El Niño season serves as a stark reminder of the country's vulnerability to climate-driven disasters and the urgent need for long-term resilience building across all sectors of society.

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