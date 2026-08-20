Fake Quote Falsely Attributed to Former Sri Lankan Official on Retirement Age — AFP Fact Check

Fabricated Statement Circulates Online

A misleading graphic circulating on social media has falsely attributed a quote about raising the retirement age to a former Sri Lankan government official, according to a fact-check conducted by AFP. The claim has been found to be entirely fabricated, with no credible evidence that the individual ever made such a statement.

What the Graphic Claimed

The graphic in question presented what appeared to be an official or authoritative quote from the unnamed ex-Sri Lankan official, suggesting they had made remarks in support of increasing the country's retirement age. The post gained traction online before fact-checkers intervened to examine its authenticity.

Findings of the Fact-Check

AFP's fact-checking team investigated the claim and determined that the quote was fabricated. Key findings of the investigation included:

No record of the statement could be found in any credible news source or official communication.

The former official did not make any such remark in any verified public forum or media appearance.

The graphic showed signs consistent with digitally manipulated or artificially constructed misinformation.

The Danger of Viral Misinformation

This incident serves as a reminder of the growing threat posed by misinformation on social media platforms, particularly when public figures — current or former — are misrepresented. False quotes attributed to officials can mislead the public on important policy matters such as retirement legislation, pension reforms, and labour rights.

Misinformation of this nature can cause unnecessary public alarm and damage the reputations of individuals who have no connection to the fabricated claims.

A Call for Caution

Members of the public are urged to verify information before sharing it, particularly content involving statements attributed to politicians or government officials. Consulting established fact-checking organisations and credible news outlets remains the most reliable way to distinguish genuine reporting from deliberate falsehoods.

Sri Lanka has, in recent years, seen a rise in the spread of misinformation through social media platforms, making media literacy and critical thinking increasingly essential skills for all citizens.