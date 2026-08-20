Man Arrested After Attempting to Smuggle 30 Batteries Into Magazine Prison by Throwing Parcel Over Wall

A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly attempting to hurl a parcel packed with prohibited items over the perimeter wall of Magazine Prison in Colombo, authorities have confirmed.

The package, which was intercepted before it could reach its intended recipients inside the facility, was found to contain 30 batteries — items classified as contraband within the prison system.

Brazen Smuggling Attempt Foiled

Prison officials and law enforcement acted swiftly after detecting the suspicious activity near the outer walls of the detention facility. The suspect was apprehended at the scene following the failed smuggling bid.

Batteries are among a range of items strictly prohibited inside Sri Lankan prisons, as they can be used to power unauthorised mobile phones and other electronic devices that inmates may use to communicate illicitly with the outside world.

Ongoing Challenge for Prison Authorities

The incident highlights the persistent challenge faced by prison authorities across Sri Lanka in preventing contraband from entering correctional facilities. Magazine Prison, one of the country's most prominent detention centres, has previously been the site of similar smuggling attempts.

30 batteries were found concealed within the intercepted parcel

The package was intended to be thrown over the prison's outer wall

The suspect was arrested at the scene by authorities

Investigations are currently ongoing, and the suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course. Prison officials have urged members of the public to refrain from assisting in any form of contraband smuggling, warning that such offences carry serious legal consequences.