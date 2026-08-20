Sri Lanka Face Injury Crisis Ahead of Second Test as Mendis, Chandimal Ruled Out

Key batters sidelined as selection headache mounts for team management

Sri Lanka's chances in the upcoming second Test have been dealt a significant blow, with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis and experienced middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal both confirmed unavailable for selection due to injury.

The twin absences come as a major setback for the island nation's Test side, with the duo representing a considerable portion of Sri Lanka's batting experience and firepower at the top and middle of the order.

Further compounding the team management's concerns, opening batter Pathum Nissanka has also been flagged as unlikely to feature in the second Test, raising serious questions about the composition of Sri Lanka's batting lineup heading into the crucial match.

Depleted batting order a cause for concern

The potential absence of three key batters simultaneously presents a stern challenge for Sri Lanka's selectors, who will now be forced to look beyond their established core to fill critical positions in the lineup.

Nissanka, who has been one of Sri Lanka's most dependable performers at the top of the order in recent times, has not yet been fully ruled out, though team officials have indicated that his participation remains doubtful at this stage.

Mendis, who combines the dual responsibilities of keeping wicket and anchoring the batting lineup, will be particularly difficult to replace, given the specialist nature of his role within the side.

Opportunity for fringe players

While the injuries represent an unwelcome disruption for Sri Lanka, they may open the door for uncapped or less experienced players to stake a claim at Test level and prove their credentials on the international stage.

Sri Lanka's team management is expected to make formal announcements regarding the squad composition and any call-ups in the coming days, as preparations for the second Test continue ahead of the fixture.

Fans and cricket pundits across the island will be watching closely to see how the selectors respond to what is shaping up to be one of the most challenging selection exercises in recent memory for the national side.

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