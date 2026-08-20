Former Navy Chief Karannagoda and Yoshitha Rajapaksa Face Court Indictments in Corruption Case

Former Navy Commander Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda and Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, have been formally indicted before court in connection with a corruption case, marking a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold high-profile figures accountable under the law.

Indictments Served on Senior Figures

The indictments were formally served on both Admiral Karannagoda, who previously served as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, and Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who is among the prominent members of the Rajapaksa political family. The case represents one of the more notable legal proceedings involving individuals from both the military establishment and the country's political elite.

High-Profile Accused

Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda led the Sri Lanka Navy during a critical period of the country's civil conflict and was a senior figure within the national defence establishment. Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has previously faced legal scrutiny in separate matters and remains a figure of public interest given his family's enduring influence in Sri Lankan politics.

Significance of the Case

The formal indictment of individuals of this stature signals the continued pursuit of corruption-related cases involving former officials and those connected to past administrations. Legal proceedings of this nature are closely watched by the Sri Lankan public, civil society organisations, and anti-corruption advocates who have long called for greater transparency and accountability at the highest levels of government and the armed forces.

Further details of the specific charges outlined in the indictments are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the judicial process. The court is anticipated to set dates for future hearings, and both the accused are expected to respond formally to the charges laid against them.

This case continues to draw considerable attention amid broader national conversations surrounding accountability, rule of law, and institutional reform in post-war Sri Lanka.

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