Excise Officers Strike Thrice in Port City Crackdown, Luxury Party Boat Among Targets

Three Simultaneous Raids Shake Colombo Port City

Sri Lanka's Excise Department has conducted a sweeping enforcement operation within the Colombo Port City precinct, carrying out three separate raids that uncovered allegedly illegal stocks of liquor at multiple locations, including a luxury party boat docked in the area.

Luxury Vessel Among the Targets

The operation drew significant public attention after it emerged that one of the raided premises was a high-end party boat, underscoring concerns that the upscale Port City development may be harbouring unlicensed liquor operations beneath its glamorous exterior. Excise officers moved swiftly across all three locations in a coordinated effort, seizing the stocks found on the premises.

Authorities Signal Zero Tolerance

The raids signal a firm stance by the Excise Department against the illegal distribution and storage of alcohol within one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile commercial and entertainment zones. Port City, the ambitious reclaimed-land development off the Colombo shoreline, has positioned itself as a premium destination for business and leisure, making the findings all the more striking.

Three raids conducted within the Colombo Port City boundary

A luxury party boat was among the locations targeted

Stocks of allegedly illegally held liquor were seized at each site

Operations were carried out by Excise Department officers

Investigations into the seized stocks and the individuals responsible are understood to be continuing. The Excise Department has not yet issued an official statement on the number of arrests made or the total volume of liquor confiscated during the operation.

The raids highlight the importance of rigorous regulatory oversight in newly developed commercial zones, where enforcement frameworks may still be catching up with rapid growth.

Further details are expected to emerge as the department concludes its post-raid assessments and legal proceedings are initiated against those implicated.

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