Ganesan Challenges Government Unease Over Planned BASL Briefing to Parliamentarians

Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan has publicly questioned what he characterised as visible discomfort among government legislators regarding a planned briefing by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) intended for members of parliament.

The veteran politician and leader of the Democratic People's Front raised the matter as concerns grew within ruling party circles over the proposed session, which was organised to inform MPs on matters of legal and constitutional significance.

Ganesan Calls Out Government Resistance

Ganesan questioned why government parliamentarians appeared uneasy about receiving a briefing from the country's foremost professional body of lawyers. He suggested that resistance to such an informational session raised serious questions about the government's transparency and its willingness to engage with independent legal perspectives.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka is a respected and independent institution. Any discomfort shown by legislators towards a briefing from such a body warrants serious public scrutiny.

The MP stressed that parliamentarians, regardless of their political affiliation, have a responsibility to remain informed on legal and constitutional matters, particularly given the complex legislative agenda currently before parliament.

BASL Briefing at the Centre of Controversy

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has long been regarded as an authoritative voice on matters relating to the rule of law, judicial independence, and constitutional governance in the country. Briefings of this nature are typically aimed at ensuring that lawmakers have access to professional legal guidance when debating and enacting legislation.

Critics have argued that any attempt to discourage or sideline such engagement reflects poorly on the government's commitment to democratic norms and the separation of powers.

Broader Implications for Parliamentary Conduct

Ganesan's remarks have added fresh momentum to ongoing debates about the relationship between the executive, the legislature, and independent professional institutions in Sri Lanka. Observers note that the episode underscores the importance of maintaining open channels between lawmakers and civil society bodies, especially on matters with significant legal consequences for the public.

The parliamentarian urged his colleagues across party lines to welcome rather than resist opportunities to engage with professional legal expertise, describing such engagement as fundamental to responsible governance.

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