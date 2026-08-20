Marking of Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Answer Scripts Gets Underway

The Department of Examinations has confirmed that the marking of answer scripts from this year's Grade 5 Scholarship Examination commenced today, signalling the next major step in the highly anticipated assessment process.

The evaluation process, which involves the careful scrutiny of thousands of answer scripts submitted by students from across the country, is expected to proceed in an organised and systematic manner under the supervision of the Department of Examinations.

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination remains one of the most significant academic milestones for primary school students in Sri Lanka, as results from the examination play a crucial role in determining placements at leading national schools island-wide.

Parents and students alike have been eagerly awaiting news of the marking process, with results expected to be released following the completion of the evaluation period.

The Department of Examinations has urged all parties to await the official announcement of results and to refrain from engaging with or spreading unverified information regarding the outcome of the examination.

Further updates regarding the release of results are expected to be communicated to the public in due course through official channels.