Sri Lanka Teetering on the Brink of Heavy Defeat in Galle Test Against India

Sri Lanka find themselves in desperate trouble in the first Test against India at Galle, closing day four on a precarious 84 for 4 as they chase an imposing victory target of 372 runs.

Batting Collapse Leaves Hosts in Dire Straits

The home side's top order, which had already struggled to make a meaningful impression during the first innings, once again failed to rise to the occasion when it mattered most. The familiar frailties were brutally exposed under pressure, leaving Sri Lanka's hopes of pulling off a remarkable comeback looking increasingly remote as stumps were drawn on Tuesday in Galle.

A Mountain Too Steep to Climb

With six wickets still in hand but 288 runs still required for victory, Sri Lanka face a monumental challenge on the fifth and final day. The required run rate and the weight of expectation on a depleted middle and lower order make the prospect of a successful chase appear highly unlikely against a formidable Indian bowling attack.

Sri Lanka's day four close: 84 for 4

Victory target set by India: 372 runs

Runs still required: 288

Wickets remaining: 6

The Galle International Stadium, traditionally considered a fortress for Sri Lanka, has offered little comfort to the hosts in this contest, with the batting lineup repeatedly falling short of expectations across both innings of the match.

India Firmly in Control

India enter the final day in a commanding position, requiring just six wickets to seal what would be a convincing victory in the opening Test of the series. Their bowlers will be eager to wrap up proceedings early on day five, setting a strong tone for the remainder of the series.

Sri Lankan supporters will be hoping for a spirited rearguard effort from the remaining batters, but the task ahead is enormous. A near-miraculous performance would be required to deny India what looks set to be a well-deserved win on Sri Lankan soil.

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