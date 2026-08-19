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Sri Lanka Moves to Scrap Controversial PTA with New Counter-Terrorism Legislation

19 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Sri Lanka Moves to Scrap Controversial PTA with New Counter-Terrorism Legislation

Government Plans Legislative Overhaul of Decades-Old Anti-Terror Law

Sri Lanka is preparing to replace its long-criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) with new legislation titled the State Protection from Terrorism Bill, marking a significant shift in the country's approach to counter-terrorism law.

The PTA, which has been in force for decades, has drawn sustained criticism from human rights organisations, civil society groups, and the international community, who argue that it enables arbitrary detention, facilitates torture, and disproportionately targets minority communities, particularly Tamils and Muslims.

A Long-Awaited Reform

Calls for the repeal or reform of the PTA have intensified in recent years, with pressure mounting from foreign governments and multilateral bodies including the United Nations Human Rights Council. Sri Lanka's access to the European Union's GSP+ trade concession has also been linked, in part, to meaningful progress on human rights reforms, including the overhaul of the terrorism legislation.

The proposed State Protection from Terrorism Bill is expected to serve as the legislative replacement, though details of the bill's specific provisions and safeguards have yet to be made fully public.

Concerns Remain Among Rights Groups

Despite the announcement of a replacement framework, human rights advocates have previously cautioned that any new legislation must genuinely address the structural flaws embedded in the PTA, rather than simply repackaging the same powers under a different name.

Critics have long warned that without robust judicial oversight, clear time limits on detention, and enforceable protections against abuse, a successor law risks perpetuating the very injustices the reform process is meant to correct.

The move is being closely watched by Sri Lanka's diplomatic partners, rights organisations, and communities that have historically borne the brunt of the PTA's application.

What Comes Next

Further parliamentary debate and public consultation are expected before the State Protection from Terrorism Bill is formally introduced and voted upon. The government has yet to announce a definitive timeline for the legislation's passage into law.

This development represents one of the more consequential legal reforms on the current government's agenda, with wide-ranging implications for civil liberties, national security policy, and Sri Lanka's standing in the international community.

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Nadeesha Kumari 19 Aug 2026

who decides what counts as "terrorism" thats my question

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Hashini Madushani 19 Aug 2026

atleast they trying to reform it no? PTA was really bad

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Suresh Wijesinghe 19 Aug 2026

new name same thing, goverment just rebranding la

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Amila Rajapaksha 19 Aug 2026

exactly, PTA 2.0 with better packaging thats all

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