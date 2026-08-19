Sri Lanka Moves to Overhaul Judiciary Amid Growing Controversy Over Proposed Reforms

Government Tables Ambitious but Divisive Judicial Reform Proposals

Sri Lanka has put forward a series of far-reaching judicial reforms that have sparked considerable debate among legal experts, opposition politicians, and civil society groups, raising questions about the independence of the country's judiciary and the broader implications for democratic governance.

What the Reforms Entail

The proposed changes, introduced by the government, are aimed at restructuring key aspects of the Sri Lankan judicial system. Authorities have framed the reforms as necessary steps toward modernising the legal framework and improving the efficiency of court proceedings, which have long been criticised for excessive delays and a mounting backlog of cases.

However, critics argue that certain elements of the proposals could undermine the separation of powers, a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's constitutional order, by granting the executive branch greater influence over judicial appointments and proceedings.

Opposition and Civil Society Push Back

The reforms have drawn sharp reactions from multiple quarters. Legal professionals and bar associations have voiced serious concerns, warning that changes to the appointment process for senior judges could compromise judicial independence and erode public trust in the courts.

Opposition parties have called for broader public consultation before any legislation is passed.

Civil society organisations have urged the government to seek independent legal scrutiny of the proposals.

Senior attorneys have cautioned that hasty reforms could set damaging precedents for the rule of law.

Government Defends Its Position

Despite the backlash, government officials have defended the proposals, insisting that the reforms are intended to serve the public interest and strengthen, rather than weaken, judicial accountability. They argue that the current system is in need of urgent modernisation to meet the demands of a rapidly changing society.

Proponents of the reforms contend that a more streamlined and accountable judiciary will ultimately benefit ordinary Sri Lankans who depend on the courts for timely justice.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Legal Institutions

The debate over judicial reform comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its recovery from a severe economic crisis that tested public confidence in state institutions. Many observers note that maintaining the integrity and independence of the judiciary is essential to rebuilding that trust.

As discussions continue both inside and outside Parliament, all eyes will be on how the government navigates the competing pressures of reform, accountability, and the preservation of constitutional safeguards that underpin Sri Lanka's democratic framework.

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