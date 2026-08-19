Pavement Vendors and Public Safety: Sri Lanka's Roadside Kiosk Crisis

Travel along almost any major road in Sri Lanka and it takes only a matter of minutes before you encounter them — the compact mobile kiosks, the fruit carts sheltering beneath brightly coloured umbrellas, the makeshift food stalls cobbled together from corrugated sheet metal and repurposed advertising boards. They peddle king coconuts, short eats, mobile phone accessories, and a dozen other everyday goods. They are familiar, even comforting in their own way. And yet, experts and urban planners increasingly argue that Sri Lanka has quietly normalised what is, at its core, a serious public hazard.

A Fixture of the Urban Landscape

Roadside vending is woven into the daily rhythm of Sri Lankan life. For commuters rushing to work or families returning from the market, a quick stop at a kerb-side kiosk is second nature. These small enterprises also represent genuine livelihoods for thousands of families across the island, many of whom have little access to formal retail opportunities.

But the sheer proliferation of these stalls — often planted directly on pavements, road shoulders, and even active traffic lanes — has created conditions that urban safety advocates describe as increasingly dangerous.

The Hidden Dangers

The hazards are multiple and compounding. Pedestrians forced off blocked pavements must step into oncoming traffic. Motorists slow abruptly or swerve unexpectedly to approach vendors, creating unpredictable traffic patterns. Electrical connections rigged to power refrigeration units or lighting are frequently improvised and uninsulated, posing fire and electrocution risks. In flood-prone areas, kiosk structures obstructing drainage channels have been linked to localised waterlogging during heavy rains.

Hygiene is another pressing concern. Food prepared and served in close proximity to vehicle exhaust, open drains, and dust accumulation raises legitimate questions about public health standards — questions that municipal authorities have historically been slow to address in any sustained or systematic manner.

Regulatory Gaps and Selective Enforcement

Municipal and urban councils do possess the legal authority to regulate or remove unauthorised roadside structures. Periodic crackdowns do occur, often in the lead-up to high-profile state events or visits by foreign dignitaries. Vendors are displaced, stalls are dismantled — and within weeks, the kiosks return, frequently to the very same spots.

Critics argue that this cycle of selective enforcement reflects a deeper failure of urban governance. Without designated vending zones, affordable formal alternatives, or consistent regulatory oversight, vendors have little incentive — and often no realistic option — to operate anywhere other than the roadside.

The problem is not the vendor. The problem is a system that has never made space for them anywhere else, so the pavement becomes the only available solution.

A Question of Political Will

Urban planners and civil society organisations have for years called for structured vending markets, properly demarcated street-trading zones with basic sanitation facilities, and a licensing framework that brings informal vendors into a regulated but supportive system. Several local authorities have floated such proposals over the decades, but sustained implementation has remained elusive.

The political dimension is significant. Roadside vendors represent a considerable voter bloc, and elected representatives at both local and national levels have little appetite for policies that could be portrayed as hostile to working-class livelihoods — even when public safety is clearly at stake.

Finding a Balance

The solution, most observers agree, is not to criminalise or simply erase an informal economy that hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans depend upon. Rather, it lies in genuinely integrating street vending into urban planning frameworks — acknowledging its economic and cultural importance while simultaneously refusing to accept the safety compromises that have become routine.

Until that shift in both policy and political will occurs, the kiosks will remain on the kerb, and Sri Lanka will continue to navigate — quite literally — around a hazard it has chosen, year after year, not to solve.