Indian Electronics Brand Intex Signs On as Sri Lanka Cricket's National Team Sponsor for 2026 India Tour

Sri Lanka Cricket has secured a high-profile sponsorship deal with Indian consumer electronics and mobile brand Intex, naming the company as the national team's official sponsor for the eagerly anticipated India Tour of Sri Lanka in 2026.

A Strategic Partnership on the Horizon

The agreement marks a significant commercial milestone for Sri Lanka Cricket, bringing on board a well-established Indian brand ahead of one of the most watched bilateral cricket series in the Asian sporting calendar. The India Tour of Sri Lanka consistently draws massive viewership across the subcontinent, making it a prime platform for brand visibility.

Intex, which has a strong presence in the consumer electronics and mobile handset market across South Asia, will feature prominently as the national team sponsor throughout the tour, providing the brand with extensive exposure during matches played on Sri Lankan soil.

Boosting Commercial Value of Sri Lankan Cricket

The partnership reflects growing corporate interest in Sri Lanka Cricket's commercial properties, particularly as the national side continues to build its profile in international cricket. Sponsorship deals of this nature play a crucial role in strengthening the board's financial foundations and supporting the development of the game at all levels across the island.

For Intex, aligning with Sri Lanka Cricket during a high-octane series against India represents a strategic opportunity to deepen brand recognition among cricket-loving audiences in both countries.

A Series Sri Lanka Fans Are Eagerly Awaiting

The India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 is expected to generate enormous public interest, with fans across the country looking forward to witnessing the two neighbouring cricketing giants compete on home turf. The addition of a prominent national team sponsor adds further prestige to what promises to be a landmark series for Sri Lankan cricket.

Further details regarding the scope and duration of the Intex sponsorship arrangement are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.