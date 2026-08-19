History Made: Manav Suthar Claims 10-Wicket Haul to Etch His Name in Indian Cricket Record Books in Sri Lanka

Young Indian spinner Manav Suthar has written his name into the history books, becoming the most successful Indian bowler ever to play on Sri Lankan soil after claiming a stunning 10 wickets for 131 runs in a single Test match — the best bowling figures ever recorded by an Indian cricketer in Sri Lanka.

A Performance for the Ages

The left-arm spinner's extraordinary match haul has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, with the remarkable achievement standing as a testament to both his skill and composure on a tour that has proven defining for the young tweaker. Suthar's figures of 10 for 131 across both innings of the match represent a historic milestone for Indian cricket in this part of the world.

The record-breaking performance will be remembered as one of the standout individual bowling efforts in recent Test cricket history between the two Asian neighbours, who share a long and storied rivalry on the pitch.

Significance for Indian Cricket

India has produced a long line of celebrated spin bowlers over the decades, making Suthar's achievement all the more remarkable. To surpass every previous Indian spinning and seaming great on Sri Lankan pitches places the youngster in extraordinarily prestigious company.

Suthar's figures of 10/131 are the best ever by an Indian bowler in Sri Lanka

The performance came across a single Test match

The record underlines India's continued dominance in spin bowling at international level

A Milestone Watched Closely in Sri Lanka

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, the performance serves as a reminder of the quality visiting sides continue to bring to the island. While the record may sting for the home side's batting unit, it also speaks to the high standard of competitive cricket that continues to be played between these two cricketing nations.

Suthar's achievement is expected to spark considerable discussion among cricket analysts and fans alike, both in India and Sri Lanka, as the cricketing fraternity reflects on a truly historic individual performance.

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