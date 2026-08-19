CIABOC Arrests Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella — Commission Reveals Grounds for Detention

Former Health and Media Minister Taken Into Custody

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Thursday, the 18th, marking a significant development in one of Sri Lanka's high-profile corruption investigations targeting a former senior cabinet official.

Grounds for the Arrest

CIABOC investigators moved to detain Rambukwella following the conclusion of a formal inquiry into allegations of bribery and corrupt conduct connected to his tenure in ministerial office. The Commission confirmed that the arrest was carried out by its own investigating officers, underlining the seriousness with which authorities are pursuing the case.

Rambukwella previously held portfolios as both Minister of Media and Minister of Health, positions that placed him at the centre of significant public expenditure and procurement decisions — areas that have drawn scrutiny from anti-corruption authorities.

A High-Profile Target

The arrest is among the more prominent actions taken by CIABOC in recent times, reflecting renewed pressure on Sri Lankan institutions to hold former officials accountable for alleged misuse of public funds and abuse of power.

Rambukwella, a veteran political figure with decades of service across successive governments, now faces the prospect of formal charges as the Commission proceeds with its legal process.

What Comes Next

Following the arrest, CIABOC is expected to present its findings before the relevant judicial authorities. Legal proceedings will determine whether the former minister will be formally indicted and brought to trial.

Sri Lankan civil society groups and anti-corruption advocates have long called for stronger enforcement action against public officials implicated in corruption, and this latest arrest is likely to be closely watched as a test of the country's commitment to accountability at the highest levels of government.

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