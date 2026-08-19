Bar Association Challenges 22nd Amendment in Supreme Court, Demands Public Referendum

BASL Takes Legal Action Against Proposed Constitutional Change

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has escalated its opposition to the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, filing a petition before the Supreme Court on Wednesday (18) seeking a formal determination on the legislation.

The petition was filed by T. M. S. Pasindu Silva, who serves as both Treasurer and Assistant Secretary of the BASL, marking a significant intervention by the country's foremost body of legal professionals in the ongoing constitutional debate.

Call for a Referendum

At the heart of the BASL's petition is a request that the Supreme Court determine whether the proposed 22nd Amendment requires approval through a public referendum before it can be enacted into law. The move signals the legal community's concern that the amendment may carry implications significant enough to warrant direct public consent, beyond a simple parliamentary majority.

Significance of the Challenge

The BASL's decision to approach the Supreme Court underscores the gravity with which Sri Lanka's legal fraternity views the proposed constitutional changes. As the apex body representing attorneys and lawyers across the island, the Association's challenge is expected to carry considerable weight in proceedings.

The Supreme Court's determination on the matter will be closely watched, as it could significantly influence the trajectory of the amendment and the broader constitutional reform process currently under way in Sri Lanka.

Related Video