Namal Rajapaksa Challenges Minister Over Alleged Pre-Knowledge of Court Ruling

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has raised serious questions over how a government minister appeared to predict the outcome of a court verdict concerning him, demanding an explanation for what he described as a deeply troubling claim.

MP Demands Accountability Over Foreknowledge Claim

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the SLPP, publicly questioned the circumstances under which a serving cabinet minister was able to forecast the result of legal proceedings involving him before any ruling had been formally announced.

The opposition MP expressed serious concern that such a prediction, if accurate, could point to undue influence being exerted over the judiciary — an allegation that strikes at the heart of Sri Lanka's constitutional principle of judicial independence.

How can a government minister know in advance what a court is going to decide? This raises very serious questions that the public deserves answers to.

Broader Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Rajapaksa's remarks have reignited debate around the independence of Sri Lanka's courts and whether political actors are able to exert pressure on legal proceedings. Opposition voices have long raised concerns about the integrity of cases involving political figures, and this latest development is expected to intensify that scrutiny.

The SLPP legislator called on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter transparently, arguing that allowing such conduct to go unchallenged would set a dangerous precedent for the rule of law in the country.

No formal response had been issued by the minister in question at the time of reporting, and it remained unclear whether parliamentary or legal channels would be pursued to address the controversy.

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