Jewish Outreach Centre Launched in Sri Lanka Draws Immediate Antisemitic Backlash

A Jewish couple has established a Chabad House in Sri Lanka, marking a significant moment for the island's small but growing Jewish community — only to be met almost immediately with a wave of antisemitic hostility online and in person.

A New Chabad Presence on the Island

The newly opened Chabad House represents an outreach initiative under the global Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which operates Jewish centres in countries around the world, offering religious services, cultural programming, and a welcoming space for Jewish travellers and residents alike. Sri Lanka, long a destination for international tourists and expatriates, has seen increased interest in establishing a formal Jewish communal presence in recent years.

The couple behind the initiative took on the considerable task of setting up the centre, navigating logistical and cultural challenges in a country where the Jewish community remains very small. Their efforts were aimed at providing a home away from home for Jewish visitors and locals who wished to connect with their faith and heritage.

Antisemitic Reactions Emerge Swiftly

However, news of the Chabad House's opening was quickly followed by antisemitic responses, with hostility directed at the couple and the centre shortly after its launch became publicly known. The backlash highlighted the global reach of antisemitism, demonstrating that even in a nation far removed from traditional flashpoints of Jewish-related tension, prejudice and hatred can surface rapidly.

The incidents serve as a stark reminder that antisemitism is not confined to any single region or culture, and that those working to establish Jewish communal life in new territories can face significant opposition despite their peaceful intentions.

Chabad's Global Mission

The Chabad-Lubavitch movement operates thousands of centres across more than 100 countries, with its emissaries — known as shluchim — voluntarily relocating their families to often remote or underserved locations to provide Jewish communities with religious and cultural support. The establishment of a Chabad House in Sri Lanka follows this long-standing tradition of outreach and inclusion.

Despite the troubling reception, representatives of the movement have historically demonstrated resilience in the face of opposition, continuing their work in challenging environments across the globe. The Sri Lankan chapter is expected to remain open and continue serving the needs of the local and visiting Jewish population.

The opening of a Chabad House in Sri Lanka reflects both the universality of the movement's mission and the very real challenges that Jewish communities continue to face worldwide.

Local observers and international Jewish organisations are expected to monitor the situation closely, with many calling for tolerance and respect for all religious communities operating within Sri Lanka's diverse social fabric.

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