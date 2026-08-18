NHDA General Manager Placed on Compulsory Leave Amid Official Inquiry

The General Manager of the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA) has been placed on compulsory leave following the issuance of a formal written notice, sources confirmed.

Official Notice Issued

The decision to remove the senior official from active duties was communicated through an official written notice, though further details regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the move have not yet been made public by the relevant authorities.

The NHDA is a key government institution responsible for overseeing public housing development and related infrastructure projects across Sri Lanka. The sidelining of its top official is expected to draw significant attention given the authority's prominent role in national development initiatives.

Questions Remain Unanswered

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been released by the NHDA or the Ministry of Housing clarifying the reasons behind the compulsory leave order. It remains unclear whether a formal investigation has been launched in connection with the decision.

Compulsory leave is typically imposed on public officials when administrative or disciplinary proceedings are initiated, pending the outcome of an inquiry.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.

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