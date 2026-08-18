Easter Sunday Attack Trial: Defence Opens Case Before Colombo High Court

Historic Trial Reaches New Phase as Defence Presents Its Case

The defence case in one of Sri Lanka's most significant criminal trials has formally commenced before a three-member Colombo High Court Bench, marking a pivotal new chapter in the long-running legal proceedings connected to the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

Massive Scale of Charges

The trial, which involves an extraordinary volume of more than 23,000 charges — including serious allegations of conspiracy — entered its defence stage before the Colombo High Court yesterday. The sheer scale of the charges underscores the gravity and complexity of the case, which has drawn sustained national and international attention since the bombings rocked Sri Lanka nearly six years ago.

Background to the Case

The Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, targeted multiple churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, killing more than 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The coordinated suicide bombings, carried out by local Islamist extremists with alleged foreign links, remain one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in the country's history.

The commencement of the defence case represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families who have waited years for accountability.

Proceedings Before a Three-Judge Bench

The defence case is being heard before a specially constituted three-member panel of High Court judges, reflecting the exceptional nature and complexity of the proceedings. The trial's prosecution phase, which involved an extensive presentation of evidence, has now concluded, paving the way for the accused to formally respond to the charges levelled against them.

Legal observers note that the trial is expected to continue for a considerable period, given the enormous number of charges and the multiple accused individuals involved. Sri Lankans across the country continue to follow developments in the case closely, with victims' families and civil society groups hoping the proceedings will ultimately deliver full justice for those lost and injured in the catastrophic attacks.

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