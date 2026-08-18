Ex-Minister Nabbed Over Theft of Priceless Artefact From Kandy's Royal Palace

A former Sri Lankan cabinet minister has been arrested in connection with the theft of an ancient artefact from the royal palace of Sri Wickrama Rajasinha, the last king of the Kandyan kingdom, authorities confirmed.

High-Profile Arrest Shocks the Nation

The arrest marks one of the most significant cultural heritage crimes to come to light in recent Sri Lankan history, drawing widespread public attention given the accused's former standing in the country's political establishment. The ex-minister is alleged to have been involved in the removal of a historically significant artefact from the palace, which once served as the seat of the last monarch of the Sinhala kingdom before British colonial rule was established in 1815.

A Site of Deep Historical Significance

The Kandy royal palace complex is considered among Sri Lanka's most treasured historical sites. Sri Wickrama Rajasinha, who reigned as the final ruler of the Kandyan kingdom, is a deeply symbolic figure in Sri Lankan history. Artefacts and relics associated with his reign are regarded as irreplaceable components of the island's cultural and national identity.

The theft of any object from such a site represents not merely a criminal act, but an assault on the collective heritage of the Sri Lankan people.

Investigations Ongoing

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the full circumstances surrounding the theft, including whether any other individuals were involved in the removal or attempted sale of the artefact. It remains unclear at this stage whether the stolen item has been recovered.

The case has reignited calls from heritage preservation groups and cultural activists for stronger legal safeguards to protect Sri Lanka's archaeological and historical treasures from misappropriation, particularly by those in positions of power and influence.

Further details regarding charges and court proceedings are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the Sri Lankan legal system.