CAA Cracks Down on Substandard Vehicle Parts in Rs. 5 Million Seizure

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has carried out a significant enforcement operation, seizing a large consignment of substandard vehicle spare parts and lubricants valued at nearly five million rupees.

Major Haul Targets Defective Auto Parts

The seized goods, which include vehicle spare parts and lubricants that failed to meet required quality standards, represent one of the more substantial enforcement actions taken by the CAA in the automotive consumer protection space.

Authorities have raised concerns that substandard vehicle components pose serious safety risks to Sri Lankan motorists, as inferior parts can compromise the performance and roadworthiness of vehicles when used as replacements.

Consumer Protection at the Forefront

The CAA, which operates under the mandate of protecting Sri Lankan consumers from substandard and potentially dangerous goods, has been stepping up inspections across various sectors. The latest operation underscores the authority's continued commitment to ensuring that products circulating in the market meet legally required quality benchmarks.

Consumers are urged to purchase vehicle parts and lubricants only from reputable and registered dealers to ensure their safety and the longevity of their vehicles.

What Consumers Should Know

Always verify that vehicle spare parts carry appropriate quality certifications before purchase.

Be cautious of unusually low-priced lubricants and parts, which may indicate substandard quality.

Report suspicious or potentially defective products to the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The CAA has indicated that the seized stock will be subject to further investigation, and legal proceedings may follow against those found responsible for distributing the non-compliant goods. The authority continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of substandard products being sold in the market.