Sri Lankan Woman Dies of Chest Pain During Journey to Shravasti

A Sri Lankan woman tragically lost her life after suffering a sudden chest pain while travelling to Shravasti, a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage site in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, was part of a group making the religious journey when she experienced acute chest pain en route to the destination. Despite efforts to seek medical attention, she passed away before reaching the site.

Pilgrimage Turns Tragic

Shravasti holds deep spiritual significance for Buddhists around the world, including a large number of devotees from Sri Lanka who regularly undertake pilgrimages to the region. The town is closely associated with the life and teachings of the Buddha, making it one of the most visited religious destinations for Sri Lankan Buddhists.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over what was intended to be a meaningful spiritual journey for the travelling group accompanying the woman.

A Reminder of Health Risks During Long Journeys

Health authorities and travel organisers have long emphasised the importance of thorough medical screening for pilgrims, particularly elderly travellers, before undertaking long and physically demanding religious journeys abroad.

Pilgrims are advised to carry relevant medical documentation when travelling internationally.

Those with pre-existing heart conditions should consult a physician prior to departure.

Emergency contact information should be shared with tour group leaders before travel begins.

Sri Lankan diplomatic officials are expected to liaise with Indian authorities regarding the repatriation of the deceased. The incident serves as a sombre reminder of the health precautions that must accompany religious travel, especially for older devotees making demanding cross-border journeys.