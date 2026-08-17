Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens With Over 92,000 Cases and 68 Deaths Recorded This Year

Nation Grapples With Mounting Dengue Toll

Sri Lanka's dengue fever outbreak has reached alarming proportions in 2025, with the National Dengue Control Unit confirming that the total number of reported cases has climbed past 92,000. The latest figures stand at 92,011 infections nationwide, with the death toll rising to 68 — a grim reminder of the persistent threat this mosquito-borne disease poses to public health across the island.

Western Province Bears the Brunt

The Western Province remains the hardest-hit region by a significant margin, accounting for 48,725 of the total cases reported so far this year. That figure represents 52.96 percent of all dengue infections recorded nationally, highlighting the disproportionate burden being carried by the country's most densely populated province, which includes the commercial capital Colombo.

A Recurring Public Health Challenge

Dengue fever continues to be one of Sri Lanka's most pressing public health concerns, with outbreaks recurring annually and intensifying during periods of heavy rainfall that create ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito. Health authorities have consistently urged the public to take preventive action, including:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Seeking immediate medical attention at the onset of fever symptoms

Cooperating with vector control inspection teams

Authorities Urge Vigilance

The rapid rise in case numbers underscores the urgent need for communities, local authorities, and health officials to work in close coordination to curb the spread of the disease before the toll climbs further.

With the year still progressing, public health experts warn that without sustained community-level action and robust government intervention, both the infection count and the fatality figures could continue to rise. Sri Lankans are urged to remain vigilant and report suspected dengue symptoms promptly to the nearest medical facility.