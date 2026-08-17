NLDB Posts Rs. 300 Million Net Profit in First Half of Financial Year

The National Livestock Development Board (NLDB) has reported a net profit of Rs. 300 million for the first six months of the current financial year, marking a significant milestone for the state-owned enterprise.

A Turnaround for the State Entity

The strong financial performance signals a notable improvement in the operational efficiency of the NLDB, which oversees livestock development activities across Sri Lanka. The board's ability to generate a three hundred million rupee profit within just half a year reflects growing momentum in the country's livestock sector.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Agriculture Sector

The NLDB plays a central role in supporting Sri Lanka's dairy and livestock industries, managing farms and breeding programmes that are critical to the nation's food security. A healthy profit margin from such a body is expected to strengthen its capacity to reinvest in infrastructure, animal husbandry programmes, and farmer support initiatives across the island.

The positive results come at a time when Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery, with state-owned enterprises under increasing pressure to become financially self-sustaining and reduce their dependence on government subsidies.

Looking Ahead

Officials are expected to build on this performance in the second half of the year, with the NLDB's strong first-half showing generating optimism among stakeholders in the agricultural and livestock development sectors.