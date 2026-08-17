Sri Lanka Steady at 137/5 as Dickwella and Dinusha Fight Back Against India's Imposing 462

Sri Lanka found themselves in a challenging position on Day 3 of the Test match against India, reaching 137 for five wickets in response to the visitors' commanding first innings total of 462 all out.

India Post Imposing First Innings Total

India wrapped up their first innings on 462, setting a formidable target for the Sri Lankan batting lineup. The total placed enormous pressure on the hosts, who were forced to dig deep to avoid the prospect of following on.

Suthar Makes Early Inroads

India's spinner Suthar proved to be a handful for the Sri Lankan batsmen, claiming two crucial wickets to leave the home side reeling in the early stages of their innings. His ability to extract turn and deceive the top order threatened to unravel Sri Lanka's response before it had properly begun.

Dickwella and Dinusha Offer Hope

With five wickets down, Sri Lanka were in desperate need of a stabilising partnership, and it was Niroshan Dickwella and Dinusha who stepped up to answer the call. The two batsmen combined to rebuild the innings, offering some much-needed resistance against the Indian bowling attack and steadying the ship for the home side.

Their partnership drew cautious optimism from Sri Lankan supporters, as the duo worked hard to see off the dangerous Indian bowlers and build a platform for the lower order.

Sri Lanka Face Uphill Task

Despite the partial recovery, Sri Lanka remain significantly behind India's first innings total, and the work ahead is considerable. The remaining batsmen will need to contribute meaningfully if the team is to avoid the danger of an innings defeat.

Play continues with all eyes on whether Dickwella, Dinusha, and the lower order can mount a sustained fightback to keep Sri Lanka's hopes alive in this Test match.

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