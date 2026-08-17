Sri Lanka Navy Rescues Two Children Following Jet Ski Accident at Gregory Lake

Two young children were pulled to safety by the Sri Lanka Navy following a jet ski accident at the picturesque Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya, authorities confirmed.

Children Rescued After Water Incident

The two children, aged 11 and 13, found themselves in danger after the jet ski they were riding met with an accident on the popular lake. Naval personnel responded swiftly to the scene, successfully rescuing both children from the water.

Gregory Lake a Popular Tourist Destination

Gregory Lake is one of Sri Lanka's most visited recreational spots, particularly during the holiday season, attracting both local and foreign tourists who enjoy a range of water-based leisure activities. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper safety measures when engaging in water sports at public recreational areas.

Navy's Swift Response Praised

The prompt action of Sri Lanka Navy personnel in responding to the emergency has been acknowledged, with the swift rescue ensuring that both children escaped without serious harm. Authorities are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Members of the public have been urged to exercise caution and adhere to all safety guidelines when participating in water sports and recreational activities, particularly at busy tourist destinations such as Gregory Lake.

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