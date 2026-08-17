Showers Expected Across Sabaragamuwa and Central Hill Country Districts Today

Residents in several parts of Sri Lanka can expect intermittent rainfall today, Thursday the 17th, with showers forecast for the Sabaragamuwa Province as well as the Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

The meteorological outlook for the day points to unsettled conditions across these central and southwestern regions of the island, with rain likely to occur at various intervals throughout the day.

People living in or travelling through the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or commuting along hill country roads, where wet conditions can increase the risk of reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.

The Sabaragamuwa Province, which encompasses districts such as Ratnapura and Kegalle, along with the scenic highland districts of Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya, are no strangers to frequent rainfall given their elevated terrain and proximity to moisture-bearing weather systems.

Residents in the remaining provinces and districts across the country may experience relatively drier conditions, though localised showers cannot be entirely ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours.

The public is encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology as conditions may change throughout the day.

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