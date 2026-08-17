Prime EV Automobiles Expands North-Central Reach with New Anuradhapura Showroom

Residents of Anuradhapura and the surrounding North-Central Province now have greater access to a range of modern vehicles, following the opening of a new multi-brand automobile showroom in Kurundankulama, Anuradhapura.

A New Destination for Vehicle Buyers in the Region

The showroom is operated by Prime EV Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd, the authorised dealer for the Changan, Deepal, and Nevo vehicle brands in Sri Lanka. The new facility brings these brands closer to customers who previously had to travel to other cities to view or purchase vehicles from these lineups.

The opening marks a significant step in expanding the availability of modern and electric-leaning vehicle options beyond the Western Province, catering to the growing demand for such vehicles across regional Sri Lanka.

Brands on Display

Visitors to the Kurundankulama showroom can explore the latest models across three distinct brands:

Changan – a well-established Chinese automotive brand with a broad range of passenger and SUV models

– a well-established Chinese automotive brand with a broad range of passenger and SUV models Deepal – a newer electric and hybrid-focused marque under the Changan umbrella

– a newer electric and hybrid-focused marque under the Changan umbrella Nevo – offering electric vehicle options suited to the evolving Sri Lankan market

Meeting Growing Regional Demand

The expansion reflects a broader trend of vehicle dealers extending their presence into provincial towns as Sri Lankan consumers outside the capital increasingly seek convenient access to newer automotive technology, including electric and hybrid options.

For customers in Anuradhapura and neighbouring districts, the new Prime EV showroom offers a local destination to explore, test, and purchase vehicles without the need to travel to Colombo.