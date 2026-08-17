Misty Weekend Haputale Set to Captivate Hill Country Visitors for Third Consecutive Year

One of Sri Lanka's most enchanting highland festivals is making its highly anticipated return, with Misty Weekend Haputale 2026 confirmed to take place from August 21 to 23, offering three days of experiences nestled in the cool, cloud-draped landscapes of Haputale.

A Festival Born from the Hills

Now entering its third edition, Misty Weekend Haputale has steadily grown into a beloved fixture on Sri Lanka's events calendar, drawing visitors from across the island and beyond to the scenic hill town perched along the southern ridge of the central highlands.

The festival's name is a nod to the ethereal mist that routinely rolls across Haputale's peaks and valleys, creating a dramatic natural backdrop that sets the event apart from any other gathering in the country.

Three Days in the Highlands

Scheduled across a three-day weekend, the 2026 edition promises to once again immerse attendees in the unique charm and culture of the Uva Province hill country. The event builds on the momentum of its previous two successful editions, which helped shine a spotlight on Haputale as a destination worthy of far greater national and international attention.

Putting Haputale on the Map

Haputale, known for its breathtaking views, sprawling tea estates, and the famous Lipton's Seat vantage point, has long been considered a hidden gem among Sri Lanka's many tourist destinations. Events such as Misty Weekend play a meaningful role in boosting local tourism and supporting the communities that call this highland town home.

With August 2026 still on the horizon, organisers are expected to release further details regarding the programme, activities, and participation in the weeks ahead.