Sri Lanka Views Bangladesh More Favourably Than India Does, Pew Survey Reveals

A new survey by the Washington-based Pew Research Center has revealed striking differences in how South Asian nations perceive Bangladesh, with Sri Lanka emerging as one of the more favourably disposed neighbours towards the country.

Key Findings

According to the Pew survey, 56 percent of Sri Lankans hold a positive view of Bangladesh, placing the island nation ahead of India in terms of favourable sentiment. Pakistan recorded the highest positive rating at 66 percent, while India returned a notably lower figure of just 25 percent.

The findings highlight a complex web of regional relationships within South Asia, where geographical proximity does not necessarily translate into warmer public opinion.

A Regional Divide

The contrast between India and Pakistan's figures is particularly notable given the broader geopolitical dynamics of the region. India and Bangladesh share a long land border and extensive economic ties, yet only one in four Indians surveyed expressed a positive view of Bangladesh.

Pakistan, despite having no shared border with Bangladesh and a historically fraught relationship dating back to the 1971 Liberation War, recorded the highest favourable rating among the three countries surveyed.

Sri Lanka's Position

For Sri Lanka, the 56 percent favourable rating reflects generally stable bilateral ties between Colombo and Dhaka. The two nations have maintained diplomatic and trade relations, and both are members of regional bodies including the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

The Pew Research Center is widely regarded as one of the world's leading independent polling organisations, and its surveys on international perceptions are closely watched by governments and analysts alike.

The results are expected to draw attention from policymakers across the region as Bangladesh navigates its relationships with its South Asian neighbours amid ongoing political and economic developments.

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