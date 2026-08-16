NCPA Flags Alarming Rise in Child Neglect and Abuse Reports Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has raised serious concerns after recording a notable increase in complaints involving child neglect, abandonment, and both physical and psychological abuse of minors.

Growing Concern Over Child Welfare

The announcement was made on Friday by NCPA Director of Law Enforcement and Attorney-at-Law Sajeewani Abeykoon, who confirmed that the authority has been receiving a rising number of reports relating to the mistreatment of children across the country.

The categories of concern highlighted by the NCPA include cases where children are being neglected or abandoned by those responsible for their care, as well as instances of physical harm and psychological trauma inflicted upon minors.

A Call for Greater Vigilance

The NCPA's disclosure underscores the urgent need for heightened public awareness and community responsibility when it comes to safeguarding the wellbeing of Sri Lanka's children. Authorities are urging members of the public to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to the relevant authorities without delay.

Child protection advocates have long stressed that many cases go unreported due to social stigma and a lack of awareness about legal protections available to vulnerable minors. The NCPA continues to serve as the primary statutory body responsible for investigating and addressing complaints of child abuse in Sri Lanka.

The authority has been receiving an increasing number of complaints related to child neglect, abandonment, and physical and psychological abuse of children, the NCPA Director of Law Enforcement confirmed.

Members of the public who wish to report incidents of child abuse or neglect are encouraged to contact the NCPA through its official hotline and complaint mechanisms to ensure timely intervention and protection for affected children.