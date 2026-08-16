Cardinal Ranjith Calls on Government to Pursue Justice Over X-Press Pearl Environmental Disaster

Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, has called on the Sri Lankan Government to intensify its scrutiny of the lasting environmental damage inflicted upon the nation's maritime territory by the X-Press Pearl shipping disaster.

A Plea for Accountability

The Cardinal made his appeal during a discussion held between government representatives and religious leaders, urging authorities not to let the matter fade from official attention. He emphasised the importance of a thorough and sustained investigation into the full extent of harm caused to Sri Lanka's coastal and marine ecosystems as a result of the catastrophe.

Revisiting a National Environmental Tragedy

The X-Press Pearl, a Singapore-flagged container vessel, caught fire and sank off the coast of Colombo in May 2021 in what has been widely described as one of the worst maritime environmental disasters in Sri Lanka's history. The incident resulted in the release of tonnes of plastic pellets, known as nurdles, along with hazardous chemicals and fuel oil, severely polluting stretches of the island's western coastline.

Fishing communities along the affected coastline bore the brunt of the disaster, with thousands of fishermen losing their livelihoods as authorities imposed restrictions on fishing activities in contaminated waters. Marine wildlife, coral ecosystems, and beach environments also suffered significant damage in the aftermath.

Continued Vigilance Urged

Cardinal Ranjith's intervention serves as a reminder that the consequences of the X-Press Pearl disaster remain an open wound for many Sri Lankans, particularly those dependent on the sea for their survival. His call reflects broader public concern that adequate accountability and compensation measures must be pursued without delay.

Sri Lanka has previously taken legal steps to seek damages from the vessel's owners and operators, but activists and affected communities have continued to press for swifter and more comprehensive action. The Cardinal's remarks are expected to lend renewed moral weight to those demands.

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