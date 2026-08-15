Young Man Killed in Nawala Assault, Welikade Police Launch Investigation

A 27-year-old man has lost his life following a violent assault in the Nawala area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Welikada Police Division, authorities confirmed.

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal incident, which has raised serious concerns about rising levels of violent crime in the area.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been officially released, succumbed to injuries sustained during the assault. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the number of suspects involved and the motive behind the incident, are yet to be disclosed by investigators.

The Welikada Police Division is currently handling the case, with officers working to establish the full facts of the matter. Authorities have urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.