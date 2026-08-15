Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Surpass 91,000 Mark

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak this year, with the total number of reported cases climbing past 91,000 and the death toll reaching 68, according to the latest available health data.

A Mounting Public Health Emergency

The island nation has recorded 91,346 dengue cases so far this year, painting a troubling picture of a mosquito-borne disease that continues to strain the country's healthcare system. The 68 deaths attributed to dengue this year have raised serious concerns among medical professionals and public health authorities alike.

The case fatality rate, which measures the proportion of dengue patients who have died from the disease, remains a key indicator being closely monitored by health officials as they work to contain the spread of the virus.

A Disease That Thrives in Sri Lanka's Conditions

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, has long posed a significant public health challenge for Sri Lanka. Warm temperatures, heavy rainfall, and stagnant water in urban and semi-urban environments create ideal breeding conditions for the mosquito responsible for spreading the virus.

Dengue symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, and skin rashes.

Severe cases can progress to dengue haemorrhagic fever, which can be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

Early medical attention is critical to reducing fatalities.

Calls for Public Vigilance

Health authorities have repeatedly urged the public to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their homes and seek immediate medical care if dengue symptoms appear.

Residents are being advised to empty containers that collect standing water, use mosquito repellents, and wear protective clothing, particularly during the early morning and late afternoon hours when Aedes mosquitoes are most active.

As the year progresses, health officials are urging communities, local government bodies, and individuals to take collective responsibility in curbing the spread of dengue before the situation deteriorates further.