Sri Lanka Navy Dvora Vessel Involved in Sea Accident Off Angulana Coast — One Sailor Still Missing

A Sri Lanka Navy Dvora fast attack craft has met with an accident in the waters off Angulana, triggering an immediate search and rescue operation in the area.

Eleven Personnel Rescued

Eleven naval personnel were successfully rescued following the incident, according to Navy officials. However, search efforts are continuing for one individual who remains unaccounted for in the wake of the accident.

Search Operations Underway

Authorities have launched an active search operation in the waters off the Angulana coast in a bid to locate the missing sailor. The Sri Lanka Navy has mobilised resources to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts, with personnel working to ensure the safety of all those involved in the incident.

Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the accident have not yet been officially confirmed. The Navy is expected to release a more comprehensive statement as the situation develops.

Angulana, located along Sri Lanka's western coastline in the Moratuwa area, is a familiar stretch of sea for naval operations. The cause of the accident and the full extent of any damage to the vessel remain under investigation.

This incident has drawn significant concern among naval circles and the wider public, with prayers being extended for the safe recovery of the missing crew member.