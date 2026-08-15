BASL Demands Full, Unedited Video of Presidential Meeting Be Made Public

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has taken formal steps to obtain the complete, unedited video footage of its recent meeting with the President, issuing a direct request to the Presidential Media Division to release the recording in its entirety.

Formal Request Submitted to Presidential Media Division

The BASL, which serves as the apex body representing the legal profession in Sri Lanka, submitted the official request after concerns emerged regarding the manner in which the meeting was portrayed or circulated publicly. The association has made clear that it expects the full, uncut footage to be made available without any alterations or omissions.

Transparency at the Heart of the Matter

The move by the BASL signals growing concern within the legal community over transparency and the accurate representation of discussions held at the highest levels of government. By calling for the unedited version of the video, the association is effectively pushing back against any possibility of selective editing that could misrepresent the positions taken by its representatives during the meeting.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has formally requested the Presidential Media Division to release the unedited full video of the meeting held with the President.

Significance for the Legal Fraternity

The BASL plays a critical role in Sri Lanka's democratic framework, frequently engaging with the executive, legislature, and judiciary on matters of law, governance, and constitutional integrity. Its decision to formally demand the footage underscores the seriousness with which the association views the accurate public record of its engagements with the presidency.

The legal community and civil society observers are expected to closely monitor how the Presidential Media Division responds to the request, with the outcome likely to reflect on the current administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

No official response from the Presidential Media Division had been issued at the time of this report.

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