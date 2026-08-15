Padikkal Makes Test Debut as India Elect to Bat in Galle Opener Against Sri Lanka

India captain Shubman Gill called correctly at the toss and wasted no time in choosing to bat first as the first Test between Sri Lanka and India got underway in Galle, with both sides introducing fresh faces to the five-day format.

Gill Wins the Toss on Favourable Surface

The toss proved to be a significant moment for Gill, who has had limited success with the coin in his short tenure as Test captain — Wednesday's victory marking only his third successful call in nine Tests at the helm. His decision to bat first was widely anticipated, given the nature of the surface prepared at the Galle International Stadium.

Unlike the typical Galle pitch that tends to offer generous assistance to spin bowlers as the match progresses, the surface for this opening Test presented a more balanced appearance. An even grass covering and the absence of any dry patches suggested the pitch would offer some seam movement in the early stages as overnight moisture worked its way out of the surface — conditions that made batting first an attractive proposition.

Debutants in Both Camps

The match carried an added sense of occasion with new faces entering Test cricket for both sides. Devdutt Padikkal was handed his Test cap by India, coming into the playing XI as the tourists looked to strengthen their batting lineup for the Galle challenge.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, also marked the occasion with a debut of their own, as Nuwantha stepped onto the Test arena for the first time, giving the home side a fresh option as they look to challenge a formidable Indian batting order on their own soil.

Galle Sets the Stage

The iconic Galle Fort stadium, one of cricket's most celebrated venues, provided a picturesque backdrop for what promises to be a closely contested series. With conditions offering something for both batting and bowling sides in the early exchanges, the opening sessions were set to be crucial in shaping the tone of the match.

Sri Lanka will be eager to make an immediate impression at home, while India arrive with confidence and the added firepower of a player making his long-awaited Test debut in Padikkal.

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