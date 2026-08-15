Car Prices Braced for Sharp Rise as Government Extends 50% Import Surcharge, Industry Warns

Vehicle importers sound alarm over continued surcharge burden

Vehicle prices across Sri Lanka are set to increase significantly after the government decided to extend the 50% surcharge on vehicle imports, according to the Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL).

The association has cautioned that the continuation of the surcharge will place an additional financial burden on consumers who are already grappling with the high cost of living, making personal and commercial vehicles even less affordable for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Industry calls for relief as costs mount

VIASL representatives have expressed strong concern over the government's move, arguing that the extended surcharge effectively shuts out a large portion of potential buyers from the market. The association maintains that the levy, which was introduced as a temporary revenue-raising measure, has now overstayed its welcome and is causing lasting damage to the automotive sector.

Industry insiders note that the surcharge, stacked on top of existing duties and taxes on imported vehicles, results in a compounded cost that is ultimately passed down to the end consumer. This means prospective buyers could face substantially higher price tags when purchasing both new and used vehicles.

Broader impact on the automotive sector

The extension of the surcharge is expected to affect a wide range of stakeholders within the vehicle trade, including:

Vehicle importers and dealers struggling with reduced sales volumes

Consumers seeking affordable personal transport options

Small business operators dependent on commercial vehicles

Associated industries such as spare parts suppliers and repair services

VIASL has urged the government to reconsider the policy, warning that prolonged suppression of vehicle imports could also negatively affect government revenue in the long run, as a slowdown in sales translates to lower collection of related taxes and duties.

Market outlook remains uncertain

With the surcharge now extended, the Sri Lankan vehicle market — which had been showing tentative signs of recovery following years of economic turbulence and the 2021 import ban — faces renewed headwinds. Many prospective buyers are expected to delay purchases, further dampening market activity.

The VIASL has indicated that it will continue to engage with relevant government authorities to advocate for a revision of the surcharge policy, emphasising the need for a balanced approach that supports both fiscal stability and the revival of the country's automotive trade.

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