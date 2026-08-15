Sri Lanka Tops Global Charts in Favouring India, Pew Research Finds

A landmark survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre spanning 36 countries has revealed that Sri Lanka holds the most favourable view of India anywhere in the world, underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the two neighbouring nations.

A Historic Bond Reflected in Public Opinion

The findings, drawn from Pew Research Centre's extensive global polling exercise, show that India continues to enjoy a more positive than negative international image overall. However, it is Sri Lanka that stands out from the crowd, recording the highest favourable rating for India among all 36 nations surveyed.

The results are unlikely to surprise many observers, given the centuries-old cultural, religious, and economic connections shared between Sri Lanka and India. From shared Buddhist heritage to strong trade and diplomatic relations, the two countries have long maintained a relationship built on mutual dependence and historical affinity.

What the Survey Reveals

Sri Lanka recorded the highest positive rating for India out of all 36 countries included in the study.

India's global image remained broadly favourable across the majority of nations polled.

The survey highlights Sri Lanka's unique position as India's closest and most supportive neighbour in terms of public sentiment.

Significance for Sri Lanka-India Relations

The survey results carry particular weight at a time when Sri Lanka continues to rely heavily on Indian support for its ongoing economic recovery. India has been one of Sri Lanka's most steadfast partners during the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades, providing fuel, medicines, food assistance, and financial lifelines that helped stabilise the country.

Sri Lanka's top ranking in the Pew survey reflects not just diplomatic goodwill, but a genuine warmth among ordinary Sri Lankans toward their closest neighbour.

Analysts note that India's swift and substantial assistance during Sri Lanka's 2022 economic collapse significantly strengthened public goodwill on the island. New Delhi extended credit lines worth billions of dollars and facilitated essential imports at a time when Sri Lanka's foreign reserves had been virtually wiped out.

A Relationship Built on More Than Politics

Beyond the realm of politics and economics, the Sri Lanka-India relationship is deeply personal for millions of citizens on both sides of the Palk Strait. Family ties, shared religious pilgrimages, cultural exchanges, and a growing tourism corridor all contribute to the warmth that Sri Lankans express toward India.

India has also ramped up infrastructure investment in Sri Lanka in recent years, with major projects spanning renewable energy, port development, and railway modernisation adding further layers to an already multifaceted partnership.

The Pew Research Centre's findings serve as an independent, data-driven affirmation of what many in Colombo and New Delhi have long understood — that the Sri Lanka-India relationship, while occasionally tested, remains one of the most genuinely positive bilateral bonds in the region.

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