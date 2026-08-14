Traffic Police Officers Barred From Redirecting Motorists Over GovPay Excuses, Says DIG

All Stations Now Fully Equipped With GovPay Payment Facilities

Sri Lanka's Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General has issued a firm directive warning that police officers are no longer permitted to redirect motorists to alternative stations on the grounds that GovPay payment facilities are unavailable — because every police station across the country has now been fully equipped to process traffic fine payments through the digital platform.

The clarification comes amid growing public frustration over reports that some motorists were being turned away or sent elsewhere when attempting to settle traffic fines, with officers citing technical or logistical shortcomings related to the GovPay system as justification.

A Clear Warning to Officers

The Traffic DIG made clear that such conduct is no longer acceptable, stressing that the rollout of GovPay infrastructure to all police stations has been completed. Any officer who continues to direct members of the public away from their nearest station using the excuse of GovPay unavailability will be acting in breach of official guidelines.

The directive is seen as a significant step toward improving transparency and convenience within the traffic fine payment process, reducing opportunities for unnecessary complications or potential misconduct at the point of payment.

What Is GovPay?

GovPay is Sri Lanka's government-backed digital payment platform designed to allow citizens to make official payments — including traffic fines — in a streamlined and accountable manner. The system is intended to reduce cash handling and bring greater efficiency to public service transactions.

Public Urged to Know Their Rights

Motorists are now being encouraged to be aware that they are entitled to pay traffic fines through GovPay at any police station and should not be turned away. If an officer insists that the facility is unavailable, this should be treated as a red flag and reported through the appropriate channels.

The move is widely regarded as a positive development for road users across the island, many of whom have previously encountered inconsistencies when attempting to clear outstanding fines through official digital channels.