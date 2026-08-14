India Well-Equipped to Handle Sri Lanka's Spin Threat, Says Former Coach WV Raman

Former India women's cricket team head coach WV Raman has expressed confidence that the Indian side possesses the skill and experience needed to overcome the spin challenge posed by Sri Lanka, noting that turning pitches can also create valuable scoring opportunities for batters willing to take them.

Turning Tracks Cut Both Ways

Raman, a seasoned cricket mind with decades of experience in both playing and coaching, pointed out that spin-friendly surfaces are not exclusively a disadvantage for visiting sides. While Sri Lanka's spinners are expected to exploit home conditions, he argued that a well-prepared Indian batting lineup can equally capitalise on the pace and trajectory offered by such pitches.

His remarks come ahead of an anticipated contest between the two sides, with Sri Lanka traditionally relying on turning conditions to unsettle touring teams on home soil.

India's Batting Depth a Key Asset

Raman highlighted India's batting depth and their collective familiarity with spin bowling as significant advantages. Growing up and playing domestically on subcontinental pitches, Indian batters are widely regarded as some of the most adept players of spin in world cricket.

Indian batters have considerable experience facing quality spin bowling from a young age

Subcontinental conditions are familiar territory for the touring side

Aggressive yet calculated stroke play can help nullify Sri Lanka's home advantage

Strategic Approach Will Be Crucial

The former coach emphasised that the key would lie in India's tactical approach — reading the conditions quickly, rotating the strike efficiently, and identifying the right moments to attack the spinners before they settle into a rhythm.

Turning tracks offer scoring chances if you know how to use your feet and play with intent. India has the players capable of doing exactly that.

Raman's assessment will offer encouragement to Indian cricket fans ahead of the series, as both nations prepare for a contest that promises to be a compelling test of technique, temperament, and tactical nous on spinning Sri Lankan surfaces.

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