Tamil Nadu CM Appeals to New Delhi Over Sri Lankan-Detained Fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has formally appealed to India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, urging the central government to take immediate steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen currently detained in Sri Lanka.

A Persistent Cross-Border Issue

The detention of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan naval authorities remains one of the most sensitive and recurring flashpoints in relations between the two neighbouring nations. Fishing communities along the Tamil Nadu coastline have long faced the risk of arrest when their vessels stray — or are alleged to stray — into Sri Lankan territorial waters, particularly around the Palk Strait and the Gulf of Mannar.

Chief Minister Vijay's letter to Dr Jaishankar reflects growing pressure from affected fishing families and coastal communities who are calling on both state and central governments to act swiftly on behalf of their detained relatives.

State Government Steps In

By writing directly to the External Affairs Minister, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is urging New Delhi to engage diplomatically with Colombo at the earliest opportunity. The letter calls for necessary action to ensure the safe and prompt release of the detained fishermen.

The welfare of fishermen caught in such disputes has historically been a politically charged issue in Tamil Nadu, where coastal fishing communities form a significant and vocal constituency. State governments across party lines have consistently lobbied the central government to intervene whenever such detentions occur.

Sri Lanka's Position

Sri Lankan authorities have maintained that arrests of foreign fishermen are carried out in strict enforcement of the country's maritime boundaries. The Sri Lanka Navy has in the past cited concerns over illegal fishing practices, including the use of bottom trawling, which Sri Lankan officials argue causes lasting damage to local marine ecosystems and directly affects the livelihoods of Sri Lankan fishing communities.

The issue has repeatedly tested diplomatic ties between Colombo and New Delhi, with both governments under pressure from their respective fishing communities to protect their interests.

Calls for a Lasting Solution

Advocacy groups representing Tamil Nadu's fishing communities have long argued that a permanent bilateral mechanism is needed to resolve such disputes without resorting to arrests and detentions. They contend that fishermen, many of whom operate modest traditional vessels, are not criminals and should not be treated as such.

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu are frequently detained when their boats cross into Sri Lankan waters in the Palk Strait region.

Detained individuals often face prolonged legal proceedings before being released.

Their boats and equipment are sometimes confiscated, causing severe financial hardship to their families.

Advocacy groups have called for diplomatic channels to be strengthened to prevent such incidents.

It remains to be seen how swiftly the External Affairs Ministry will act on Chief Minister Vijay's appeal, but the letter adds fresh urgency to a humanitarian concern that has persisted for decades along the maritime boundary shared by India and Sri Lanka.

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