Exams Chief Dismisses Rumours of A/L Question Paper Leaks, Calls for Calm Among Students

The Examinations Commissioner General has moved swiftly to quash growing concern among Advanced Level candidates, firmly denying claims that examination question papers have been leaked ahead of this year's sittings.

Indika Kumari Liyanage, who heads the Department of Examinations, addressed the matter directly after rumours began spreading rapidly across social media platforms and other channels, causing widespread anxiety among students and their families.

Authorities Dismiss Leak Claims as Baseless

Commissioner General Liyanage categorically stated that there is no truth to the allegations circulating online, describing the reports as unfounded and potentially harmful to the wellbeing of candidates preparing for one of the most consequential examinations of their academic lives.

She urged all A/L candidates to remain calm and focus on their preparation, warning that misinformation of this nature can cause unnecessary panic and disrupt the concentration of thousands of students across the country.

A Warning Against Misinformation

The Department of Examinations has long maintained strict security protocols surrounding the handling and distribution of question papers, and officials emphasised that these safeguards remain firmly in place.

Students and parents are being encouraged to rely only on official communications from the Department of Examinations and to avoid sharing or reacting to unverified content circulating on social media.

No question papers for the Advanced Level examination have been leaked, according to the Department of Examinations.

Social media rumours have been identified as the primary source of the false claims.

Candidates are advised to remain focused and not be distracted by misinformation.

The department has assured the public that all security measures are functioning as intended.

The A/L examination remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant national assessments, determining university entrance for hundreds of thousands of students each year. Officials stressed that the integrity of the process is being protected and that any credible threats to examination security are taken with the utmost seriousness.

Candidates sitting the examination are advised to continue their studies with confidence, trusting that the process will be conducted fairly and securely.

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