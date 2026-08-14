Hayleys Group Posts Impressive 61% Profit Surge in First Quarter

Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Hayleys Group has recorded a powerful opening to the current financial year, posting a dramatic rise in both revenue and profitability during the first quarter.

Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

The Hayleys Group reported Consolidated Revenue from Continuing Operations of Rs. 179.32 billion for the first quarter, reflecting a robust 38% increase compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

More strikingly, Consolidated Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations surged by 61%, reaching Rs. 10.15 billion — a result that signals a significant strengthening of the Group's financial momentum.

A Promising Start to the Financial Year

The first-quarter performance underscores the resilience and operational strength of one of Sri Lanka's largest and most diversified business groups, which spans sectors including manufacturing, export, retail, and services.

The results come at a time when Sri Lanka's broader economy continues its gradual recovery, and the Group's impressive numbers are likely to be welcomed as a positive indicator of corporate health within the island's business landscape.

What This Means for the Group

Key highlights from the quarterly performance include:

Consolidated Revenue from Continuing Operations up 38% year-on-year to Rs. 179.32 billion

Consolidated Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations rising 61% to Rs. 10.15 billion

Strong momentum maintained across continuing business operations

The Group's ability to deliver such substantial growth in both top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability within a single quarter positions Hayleys as a standout performer among Sri Lanka's listed companies as the new financial year gets underway.