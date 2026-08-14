Sri Lanka Seizes Over 5,200 Kg of Hard Drugs in Record-Breaking Crackdown

Major haul signals intensified war on narcotics

Sri Lankan authorities have seized more than 5,200 kilograms of heroin, crystal methamphetamine (ice), and cocaine in under ten months, marking one of the most significant drug enforcement achievements in the country's recent history.

Scale of the seizures

The combined weight of the three hard narcotics — heroin, ice, and cocaine — intercepted across the island points to a dramatic escalation in both drug trafficking activity and law enforcement response. The volume recorded within this relatively short timeframe underscores Sri Lanka's growing role as either a transit point or a destination market for large-scale narcotics shipments moving through the Indian Ocean region.

Ongoing enforcement efforts

Security forces and anti-narcotics units have been conducting coordinated operations across multiple fronts to intercept these consignments. The scale of drugs recovered suggests that trafficking networks have been attempting to move increasingly large quantities through Sri Lankan waters and territory.

Heroin remains among the most commonly intercepted narcotics in Sri Lanka

Crystal methamphetamine, or ice, has seen a sharp rise in seizure volumes in recent years

Cocaine seizures reflect the broadening scope of drug networks targeting the region

A critical moment for Sri Lanka

The figures serve as a stark reminder of the narcotics challenge facing the island nation. Authorities have urged continued public vigilance and cooperation as operations remain active. With nearly ten months of data already reflecting such staggering quantities, the full-year total is expected to surpass previous records significantly.

The volume of drugs seized in this period reflects both the gravity of the threat and the determination of Sri Lankan law enforcement to confront it head-on.

Officials have not yet released a full breakdown of individual seizure incidents or the specific agencies involved in each operation, but further details are expected to be made public as investigations progress.