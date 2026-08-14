Couple Taken Into Custody After Four-Year-Old Girl Found Abandoned in Wattegama

A man and a woman have been arrested by police in connection with the abandonment of a four-year-old girl in the Wattegama area, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the couple brought the young child to Wattegama before leaving her there alone, prompting an investigation that led to their swift apprehension.

Child Left Vulnerable

The incident has raised serious concerns over child welfare, with authorities acting promptly following reports that the toddler had been deserted in the area. The girl, aged just four years, was found after being brought to the location by the accused pair before they abandoned her.

Arrests Made

Police moved quickly to identify and detain the two suspects following the discovery of the abandoned child. Both the man and woman are now in custody as investigations into the matter continue.

Child protection authorities are expected to be involved in ensuring the wellbeing of the young girl as the case proceeds through the legal process.

The abandonment of a child of such a tender age is a matter taken with the utmost seriousness by law enforcement, and those responsible will be dealt with according to the full force of the law.

Further details regarding the identity of the suspects and their relationship to the child have not yet been officially disclosed as the investigation remains ongoing.