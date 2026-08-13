Showers Expected Across Several Provinces in Sri Lanka Today

Residents in several parts of Sri Lanka should be prepared for wet conditions today, as the Department of Meteorology has forecast intermittent showers across a number of provinces and districts.

According to the latest weather advisory, spells of rain are expected to affect the following areas during the course of the day:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Authorities have advised members of the public in the affected regions to take necessary precautions, particularly those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities.

Sri Lanka's weather patterns at this time of year are heavily influenced by seasonal atmospheric conditions, which can bring sudden and at times heavy rainfall to the island's western-facing and central highland regions.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology and to exercise caution on roads, which may become slippery during periods of rainfall.

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