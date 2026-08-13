Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Ten Indian Fishermen Near Katchatheevu for Illegal Fishing

Ten fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu have been taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy after they were found fishing beyond the Katchatheevu islet, an area considered off-limits for Indian fishing vessels under existing maritime agreements.

Arrests Made in Disputed Waters

The Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the group of fishermen while they were operating in waters beyond the Katchatheevu islet, a small uninhabited landmass in the Palk Strait that has long been a source of tension between India and Sri Lanka. The fishermen, all hailing from the coastal town of Rameswaram, were detained and are expected to be produced before the relevant Sri Lankan authorities.

The arrest of the ten men adds to a lengthy pattern of detentions involving Indian fishermen who cross into Sri Lankan territorial waters, often citing the abundance of fish stocks in those areas as justification for venturing beyond designated boundaries.

A Recurring Point of Tension

The waters surrounding Katchatheevu have historically been a flashpoint between the two neighbouring nations. The islet was ceded to Sri Lanka under a 1974 bilateral agreement, and while Indian fishermen were initially granted certain traditional fishing rights in the area, those provisions have since been a matter of ongoing dispute and legal interpretation.

Fishing communities in Rameswaram and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu have repeatedly called upon both the Indian central government and state authorities to take stronger diplomatic steps to secure the release of detained fishermen and to negotiate more sustainable arrangements for their livelihoods.

Calls for Diplomatic Intervention

The latest detentions are likely to prompt renewed calls from Tamil Nadu's fishing associations and political representatives for swift diplomatic intervention. Advocacy groups representing the fishing community have long argued that fishermen, many of whom are from economically vulnerable backgrounds, often lack the navigational equipment necessary to accurately determine maritime boundaries while at sea.

Ten fishermen from Rameswaram detained by Sri Lankan Navy

Arrests made for allegedly fishing beyond the Katchatheevu islet

The incident reflects ongoing maritime boundary tensions between India and Sri Lanka

Diplomatic pressure expected from Tamil Nadu representatives

The Indian government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest arrests. The fishermen's families have been informed of their detention, and fishing associations in Rameswaram are reportedly coordinating efforts to facilitate their release through consular channels.

Related Video