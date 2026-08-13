Hong Kong Firm Transwell Puts Forward Turnaround Plan for SriLankan Airlines

Hong Kong-based aviation company Transwell has submitted a formal turnaround proposal for SriLankan Airlines, marking a significant development in the long-running effort to restructure the country's debt-laden national carrier.

Proposal Under Review

The submission by Transwell has been placed before the relevant government committee tasked with evaluating options for the airline's future. Authorities have indicated that a structured procurement process will be initiated only after the committee completes its assessment and issues a formal recommendation.

"Once the recommendation from this committee is done, then we'll go for an EOI or RFP," an official overseeing the process stated, referring to an Expression of Interest or Request for Proposals — standard competitive bidding mechanisms used in large-scale government transactions.

A Carrier in Need of Revival

SriLankan Airlines has long been a burden on the Sri Lankan state, accumulating substantial losses over many years and requiring repeated government bailouts. The airline's restructuring has been a key demand tied to Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery programme, with international creditors and the International Monetary Fund closely watching progress on state-owned enterprise reforms.

The national carrier has struggled with high operational costs, route inefficiencies, and governance challenges, prompting calls for either a strategic partnership, a management contract, or a more comprehensive privatisation arrangement.

What Comes Next

With Transwell's proposal now formally on the table, attention turns to the speed at which the committee will conclude its deliberations. Should the committee endorse moving forward, an open and competitive bidding process would be launched, potentially inviting other international aviation investors and management firms to participate.

Observers note that transparency and due diligence will be critical at this stage, given the airline's symbolic national importance and the scale of public funds already invested in keeping it operational.

The outcome of this process is expected to have far-reaching consequences for Sri Lanka's aviation sector, its tourism industry, and the government's broader agenda of reducing fiscal pressure from loss-making state enterprises.

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